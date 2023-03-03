Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 237.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after buying an additional 422,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cabot by 272.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

CBT stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.68. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

