QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.12% of QCR worth $18,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 747.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after buying an additional 622,918 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at about $5,561,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 44.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 81,945 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 63,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 40,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

QCR Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,417 shares of company stock valued at $117,380. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $53.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

QCR Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.