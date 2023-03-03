PDT Partners LLC Sells 18,917 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,917 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Frontier Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 120,090 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULCC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Melius downgraded Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other Frontier Group news, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,214.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,214.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULCC opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

