Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of Western Digital worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $4,023,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $3,713,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 928,721 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.1% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 78,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13,189.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 396,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.26.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

