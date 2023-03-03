Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Entegris by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,091,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,592,000 after buying an additional 702,816 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,253,000 after acquiring an additional 472,922 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after acquiring an additional 452,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,508,000 after acquiring an additional 381,204 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,044,000 after acquiring an additional 378,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $85.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $141.82. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

