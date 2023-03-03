Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Essent Group by 60.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 153,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 77.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 78,777 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 333.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

