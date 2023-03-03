Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 27,373 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.42% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $101.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.51 EPS for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.87.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $186,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,478.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,939.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,409. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

