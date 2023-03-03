Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Datadog by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $160.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $5,068,984.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,740,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $5,068,984.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,740,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,871 shares of company stock valued at $30,084,510 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.