iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,102,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 498,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after acquiring an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,325,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,973,000 after acquiring an additional 237,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $104.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

