Eaton Vance Management Has $6.06 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.16% of Balchem worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Down 1.1 %

BCPC stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.32. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.