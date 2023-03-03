Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of Comerica worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Comerica by 11.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 100.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Comerica Stock Down 3.5 %

CMA opened at $68.24 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

