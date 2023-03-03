STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in STERIS by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in STERIS by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in STERIS by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in STERIS by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on STE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

STERIS Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:STE opened at $188.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -648.25%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

