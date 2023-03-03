Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,373 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.42% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $16,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 52.0% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,889,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 240,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 3,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $169,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,865,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,409. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MRTX opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.