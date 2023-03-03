Eaton Vance Management Buys 3,713 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.