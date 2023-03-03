Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,017,000 after acquiring an additional 592,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $139.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.