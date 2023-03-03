Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stake Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Bunge by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 48,248 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. UBS Group began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

