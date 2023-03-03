Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $97.28

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $97.28 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. Imperial Capital downgraded Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,736.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 21.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $9,092,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 145.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 244,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 145,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

