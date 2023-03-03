Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,896 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Gogo were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOGO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gogo by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Gogo by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGO opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.32. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

