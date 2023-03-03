Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Mkm cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Ambarella stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $172,147.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,459.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $172,147.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,459.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $205,655.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 901,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,548,812.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $2,727,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,620,000 after buying an additional 202,494 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

