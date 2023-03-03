Eaton Vance Management Has $6.48 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of CarMax worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSE KMX opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Argus downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

