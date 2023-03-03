Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,794 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $379,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE HLF opened at $20.46 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,296. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,675 shares of company stock valued at $498,106 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

