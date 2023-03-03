Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Position Cut by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at $63,235,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at $22,693,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at about $20,654,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at about $15,426,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Braze by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Braze alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRZE. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Braze Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $31.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.66. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $93.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.