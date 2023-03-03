BTIG Research Cuts CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $25.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on CareDx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of CDNA opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $577.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $178,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 551,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $51,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,069 shares of company stock worth $447,903 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CareDx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

