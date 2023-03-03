Eaton Vance Management Buys 2,076 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,805 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

NYSE AYI opened at $195.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.05. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $198.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.74%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

