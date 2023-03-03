33,058 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 32.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.1 %

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

