Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 270.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

