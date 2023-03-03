Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.13% of BrightSpire Capital worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 85,955 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 677,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 473,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $846.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRSP. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

