iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,092 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 622,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 507,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

ICF stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

