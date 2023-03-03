Morgan Stanley Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $97.28

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $97.28 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ambarella to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.78.

AMBA stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $105,717.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,906.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

