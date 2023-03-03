139,204 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 139,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $10.70 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $84,691 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

