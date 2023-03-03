Jason Rickard Sells 16,746 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $191,071.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %
IRWD opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.
