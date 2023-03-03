Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,402 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.57% of Energy Recovery worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth about $8,583,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 68.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 174,825 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 16.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,135,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after buying an additional 160,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $2,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,956 shares of company stock worth $134,601. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Recovery Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Featured Stories

