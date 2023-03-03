Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after buying an additional 445,825 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330,582 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 180.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 262,221 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 622.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth about $14,666,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average is $90.22. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. Research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

