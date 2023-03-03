Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Nutrien by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

