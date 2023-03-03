Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,556 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 116.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 136.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.6% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,479.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,506.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,368.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,956,416. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

