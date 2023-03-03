Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,942,745 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942,745 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.58% of MillerKnoll worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $245,927,000. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,015,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,649,000 after acquiring an additional 294,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $85,709,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $68,747,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.45. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $39.69.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

