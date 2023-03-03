Eaton Vance Management Buys 7,582 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEA opened at $44.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

