Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 62,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.