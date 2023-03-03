Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 62,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.75.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
