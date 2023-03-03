Eaton Vance Management Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.12% of Autoliv worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 75.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Autoliv by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,542 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALV. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $94.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360 shares of company stock worth $123,008 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Articles

