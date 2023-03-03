Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 20,195 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,195 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,670 shares of company stock valued at $20,017,517 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Terex Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of TEX opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Terex Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.