CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 551,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 551,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,069 shares of company stock worth $447,903. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CareDx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CareDx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in CareDx by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

