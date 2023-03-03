Eaton Vance Management Buys 3,796 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of Owens Corning worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 17.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OC opened at $99.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.93.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

