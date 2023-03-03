Craig Hallum Trims Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price to $110.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $162,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,473,399.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $172,147.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,459.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $162,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,473,399.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,494 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $114,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ambarella by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Stories

