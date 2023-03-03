Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells 993 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $53,651.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,059.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ITRI stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Itron by 230.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Itron by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itron by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

