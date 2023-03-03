Eaton Vance Management Makes New $7.08 Million Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $40,056,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% during the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 493,043 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth $16,165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 365.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 250,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NSA opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

