Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of O opened at $64.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.79%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

