Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CORT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.48. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $103.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 25.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 555.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 151.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

