Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.18% of Portland General Electric worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

