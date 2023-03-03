Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Craig Hallum

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.78.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 609.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Stories

