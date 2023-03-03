Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,155 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.20% of G1 Therapeutics worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,050.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $204,976. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

